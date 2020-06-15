Sylvia Cox
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia Cox of Port Neches Texas. Passed away on June 01, 2020 at 3:00pm in Galveston, Texas. She is survived by her husband Bryan Cox of Port Neches Texas. One child named Brandy Judice and two grandsons, AJ Judice and Ashton Judice of Orange Texas. There is going to be a private funeral and in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society of Beaumont in her name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved