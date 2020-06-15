Sylvia Cox of Port Neches Texas. Passed away on June 01, 2020 at 3:00pm in Galveston, Texas. She is survived by her husband Bryan Cox of Port Neches Texas. One child named Brandy Judice and two grandsons, AJ Judice and Ashton Judice of Orange Texas. There is going to be a private funeral and in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society of Beaumont in her name.



