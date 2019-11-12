Sylvia M. Yarborough, 78 of Vidor died Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at her residence. A native of Lafayette, Louisiana, she was a resident of Vidor for 8 years and was a longtime resident of Beaumont. Sylvia was a member of Turning Point Church in Vidor and was the manager of Rand Oil Convenience Store in Beaumont for years. She loved gardening, plants of all kinds, and beautiful flowers. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Sylvia was survived by her sister Shirley Holland of Iowa, LA, sons David Marks of Vidor, TX, Darrell Marks of Beaumont, TX, Bubba Marks of Vidor, TX and Michael Marks of Vidor, TX, daughters Angel Marks of Vidor, TX and Rene Warwick of Vidor, TX, 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 12, 2019