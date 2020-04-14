Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Myers. View Sign Service Information Claybar Funeral Home Inc 504 N 5Th St Orange , TX 77630 (409)-886-4445 Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia Myers, 69, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on April 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones. Born in Converse, Louisiana on October 16, 1950, she was the daughter of Norman and Pauline Bossier. Sylvia treasured her family more than anything and always made sure they came first. She enjoyed crocheting afghans to gift her family and friends, baked countless beautiful and delicious cakes, and hand tailored special holiday creations to brighten the lives of those she cherished. Sylvia graduated Cum Laude from Port Neches-Groves High School in 1969. She retired from Jefferson County Tax Office in 2009 as Chief Operations Manager after 35 years of service. She loved her grandson, Page, dearly and took great joy in being a Grandmother. Sylvia will be deeply missed, but always remembered in the hearts of everyone who came to know and love her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Pauline Bossier; and her sister, Evelyn Bennett. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Fred Myers; her son, Matthew Myers and wife Anna; her grandson, Page Myers; her brothers, Jimmy Bossier and wife Charlotte and Jack Bossier and wife Pattie; as well as her several nieces and nephews.

