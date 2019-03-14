Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Taisha Nicole Barnes. View Sign

Taisha Nicole Barnes 11-2-1983--2-28-2019 Taisha Nicole Barnes was called to glory when our Lord and Savior opened the gates of Heaven and welcomed our lovely daughter Home on February 28, 2019. Taisha, daughter of Glenn Wayne Barnes and Yola Ann Barnes was born November 2, 1983 in Walnut Creek, California. A service celebrating the life of Taisha will take place Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 3920 W. Cardinal Dr, viewing from 9:00am- 11:00am. Service begins at 11:00am Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2019

