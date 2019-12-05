Guest Book View Sign Service Information Adam's E.E. Stringer Funeral Home 111 S Margaret Ave Kirbyville , TX 75956 (409)-423-2221 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Adam's E.E. Stringer Funeral Home 111 S Margaret Ave Kirbyville , TX 75956 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Our Lady LaSalette Catholic Church Kirbyville , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ted Eugene Bruton passed away on Tuesday, December 3. 2019 at Collier Park, Beaumont.

Ted was born in San Antonio, TX to parents Pearl and Griffin Bruton. Ted and his brother Edwin(Red) lived with their grandparents in Hainseville, LA for many years. They later moved to Little Rock, Ark to live with their mother. During Ted's 9th grade year, the family moved to San Pedro, CA. While in high school, Ted worked at night at a shipyard. In 1945, at age 17, Ted joined the Merchant Marines, traveling to many parts of the world, including Panama,the Phillippines, Okinawa, Saipan, Guam and Hawaii.

In 1947, Ted joined the U.S.

The couple lived in man;y different parts of the world during Ted's career in the Military Police. they lived in Ft. Huachuca, Arizona, Frankfurt, Germany, Tacacoma, WA, Augusta,GA, Okinawa, and back to Augusta, GA. In 1967 Ted served in Viet Nam. His last military assignment was as Army Advisor to the McAlister, Oklahoma Army Reserve. He retired in 1970. The Bruton family moved to Kirbyville, TX to be near Ted's elderly mother.

Ted's life in Kirbyville was filled with many great memories, including running the BK Gulf Station with his great friend, Elzy Kelly and participating in the Knights of Columbus and Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church. He and his wife, Rose took full advantage of retired life by travelling all over the U.S. Sometimes to visit their vastly spread out family members and also attending many annual Army reunions.

In June 2015, Ted and Rose moved to Collier Park, Beaumont. After 61 years of marriage, he lost the love of his life, Rose in 2016.

Ted was pre-deseased in death by wife, Rose Marie Bruton, mother, Pearl Wallace, father, Griffin Bruton, and brother, Edwin(Red) Bruton.

Those left to cherish his memory are daughters, Denise(Neil) Wike, Alisa(Larry) Nutt, Linda(Raymond)Rachal and son, Keith(Beth) Bruton. Also 8 grandchildren, Shane Nutt, Sarah Nutt, Carla(Britt) Seaman,Kristen(Nick) King, Blake Wike, Tyler Wike, Savannah Bruton, & Christopher Bruton. Great grandson, Hayden Seaman.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank his wonderful caregivers Shelia Patterson and Cynthia Daniels.

Visitation will be at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home, Kirbyville Texas On Thursday, Dec 5 from 5-7pm followed by a Rosary. Funeral will be held at Our Lady Of LaSalette Catholic Church, Kirbyville on Friday, Dec 6 at 2 pm

