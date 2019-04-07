Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ted Graham Tudor. View Sign

1930-2019 Ted Graham Tudor, 88, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. Ted was born in Beaumont, Texas on October 12, 1930, to the late Dorothy Graham Tudor and Thomas Clifford Tudor. He was a graduate of Beaumont High School, studied engineering at Lamar University, was a member of Sigma Nu, and served in the Air Force from 1951-1953. Ted was a lifelong resident of southeast Texas and an active member of First United Methodist Church in Port Neches until moving to the Austin area in 2009. Ted worked with the Boy Scouts of America as scoutmaster and in other leadership roles, was a member of the Lions Club and coached youth baseball. At different points in his life, he enjoyed building and working on cars, building and racing boats, the beach, fishing, reading western novels, building kites, hiking and would dance at the drop of a hat. He worked 38 years for Jefferson Chemical Company/Texaco Chemical Company. After retiring, Ted enjoyed golf, traveling and spending quality time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Beverly Kennedy Tudor; his children Geoffrey Tudor and husband Charles St. Ama; Scott Tudor; Laurie Tudor Holeman and husband Kevin; and Ted Tudor, Jr. and wife Lori; grandchildren Kirsten Tudor Wollschlager and husband Dana; Patrick Tudor; Summer Holeman Walcker and husband Adam; Christian Holeman; Rachael Bell and Ryan Bell; sister Dorothy Tudor Morrison; sister-in-law Marilyn Keith Tudor; five nieces and nephews; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Ted is preceded in death by his parents; brother Thomas Clifford Tudor, Jr.; brother-in-law James Wesley Morrison, Jr.; daughter-in-law Marsha Spetter Tudor; and his beloved dog Spoofer. Ted will be interred this summer at the Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter or organization of your choice.

