1928 - 2019 Tempie Patterson, 91, of Port Neches, Texas passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Oak Grove Nursing Home in Groves, Texas. Tempie was born March 16, 1928 in Quitman, Mississippi to Charles Wesley Miller and Pearl Elizabeth Neely Miller. She was a homemaker and a member of Southside Baptist Church in Port Neches. A visitation for family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Aaron Little officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park. Tempie was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Thomas Clyde Patterson, brother, James Miller, and daughter-in-law, Christi Patterson. Surviving relatives include her daughters, Linda Patterson and Mary Domingue both of Port Neches, Texas; sons, Thomas Patterson of Port Neches, Texas, Ray Patterson and wife Gina of McKinney, Texas; sister, Grace Ward of Quitman, Mississippi; sister-in-law, Iva Johnson of Mobile, Alabama; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 23, 2019