Teresa Dominguez passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born on September 19, 1936 in Colmesneil, Texas to Gladys Fann Cowart and William Henry Cowart.



On November 4, 1960, Teresa married Edward Dominguez of Silsbee, Texas, who was a civil engineer with TxDOT. Throughout her life, Teresa pursued business opportunities that helped send her husband to Lamar University so he could pursue advanced engineering and geology degrees, as well as establish herself as an independent woman who exhibited a passionate work ethic.



Starting at the age of 14, Teresa worked as a phone operator in her hometown of Colmesneil. After graduating from high school in 1954, she became a licensed cosmetologist and opened a salon in Silsbee, Texas. The Co-Ed Beauty Shop was a beloved destination for hundreds of women who relied on Teresa as a confidant and talented hair stylist. Through the coming years, Teresa became a community favorite with her clients and friends, always lending an ear for people who sought her wisdom and advice.



In 1991, Teresa closed her salon and moved on to a new career, joining the Dillard's team in Beaumont, Texas. For 10 years she worked in the cosmetics department and built a loyal following of clients. Teresa's beauty was a catalyst for women seeking advice about various skincare products. Her best tips were to never go to bed without removing your makeup, and to protect your skin from the sun.



Teresa retired from Dillard's at the age of 65, but her work was not done. In 2001, she accepted a new challenge, moving to Argyle, Texas and working as a corporate receptionist and administrative assistant at her daughter's construction company, Renaissance Contractors, Inc. Teresa worked there diligently until the age of 75 before succumbing to Alzheimer's disease.



Teresa is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Cecilio Dominguez. She is survived by her daughter, Angela Dominguez and son-in-law Mike Barber, and her son, Mark-Edward Dominguez and daughter-in-law, Wendy Dominguez.



Teresa joined St. John's Episcopal Church in Silsbee, Texas in the 1960's, where she became an active and devoted lifelong member. Her funeral service will be held there on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 am.



Memorial donations may be made to St. John's and sent to the church address at 1305 Roosevelt Drive, Silsbee, Texas 77656, or online at stjohnssilsbee.com.

