Terry L. Miller 62, of Beaumont, TX; passed Mar. 02, 2020. Services will be Mar. 14, 2020 at St. Matthew Baptist Church 2165 Gill St, Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 11AM until Funeral at 1PM. He was preceded in death by, father: Albert L. Miller Sr., brothers: Eddie C. Miller and Glenn A. Miller.Cherishing his memories are mother: Geneva Flewellen, children: LaTonya Taylor, Jessica Taylor, Satia Miller, Terry L. Henderson, Brandon J. Miller, Ashley Miller and Joshua Carrier. Siblings: Albert L. Miller Jr. (Resse), Vera Dixson (Rickey), Becky A. Miller, Edward D. Miller (Gloria), Larry J. Miller, Katie Miller and Marilyn Sweatt.11- Grandchildren and a host of Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2020