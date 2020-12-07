Terry Ogden died of complications due to Parkinson's Disease in Beaumont, Texas, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the age of 66.
Born to Leslie Ann Davis Ogden and Dee Dixon Ogden, Terry earned his Associate of Arts degree from San Jacinto Community College, a Bachelors of Science from Lamar University and a Master of Arts from University of Houston-Clear Lake. He married Cynthia Kay Kelley and they had one child, Kelley, in 1977. After a divorce, Terry remarried to fellow theater teacher Cynthia Florez in 1991 until their divorce in 2016. Terry taught theater at West Orange High School and Kelly High School, and after moving to Houston in 1981, became chair of the theater department at his alma mater, San Jacinto Community College. As a professor, he received numerous accolades for his teaching work and the many theatrical productions he produced and directed.
In 1987, Terry was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's Disease at the age of 33. For the next 33 years, he fought his disease with unimagined bravery and humor, enduring numerous experimental treatments and two open-brain surgeries. Unfortunately, despite best efforts, the disease progressed until he lost his mobility, speech and independence at far too young an age. Although his disability forced him into an early retirement from his beloved teaching career, he continued to write and mentor others for as long as he could, again displaying a ferocious will to learn and live no matter the obstacle.
Terry is survived by his mother, Leslie Ann Cobb of Beaumont; his daughter and daughter-in-law, Kelley Ogden and Lisa Thew of Sacramento, California; his brother and sister-in-law, David and Diane Ogden of Beaumont; and his nephew, Justin Luther of Beaumont.
A gathering of Mr. Ogden's family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., with his funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 7, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Terry's life. His cremation arrangements will be handled through Broussard's Crematorium. (Due to COVID concerns, a memorial service will be announced for summer 2021.) Please observe social distancing guidelines.
The family wishes to express special thanks to Cindy Hussey and Justin Luther for their care and concern.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, New York 10018.
