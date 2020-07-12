Robert Thaddeus (Thad) Boudreaux, 66 years of age, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday July 8th.



He is survived by his wife, Linda Fertitta Boudreaux; son, Aaron Boudreaux and his wife, Lexie; younger son, Ryan Boudreaux; granddaughters, Vivienne and Annie, whom he adored; sister, Betsy Boudreaux; brother, Bradley Boudreaux; and nephew, Zachary Boudreaux; sister-in-law Sammie Kelly and her husband, Vance Kelly and their son Tyler. He also leaves behind many dear friends and co-workers.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Boudreaux and Elizabeth Ann Boudreaux.



Thad was born in Baton Rouge, LA on June 12, 1954. When he was young, his family moved to Beaumont, TX. Thad attended St. Anne Catholic School and then went on to graduate from Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School, where he met the love of his life and future wife Linda. He then went on to Lamar University and earned an Industrial Engineering degree. Thad and Linda chose to make Beaumont their home and raise their two boys there over the next 20 years.



He was a dedicated employee of Georgetown Steel (now Optimus) for 43 years. Technical Services manager was the last of many roles Thad held throughout his successful career at Optimus. He worked on many projects, including developing a patent in Boron steel. He forged lifelong friendships throughout his career at the steel mill and will be sorely missed there. He was well known, respected and valued by so many people across the steel industry.



Thad was an enthusiastic outdoorsman, whether it was on his deer lease in Johnson City or duck hunting and fishing up and down the Gulf Coast he was happiest outdoors. Saltwater fishing was one of his favorite pastimes and he loved being on the water with his sons.



When his sons were young, he was very involved with the Beaumont Youth Soccer Club in the late '80s until mid '90s. He was a passionate coach for multiple teams and loved refereeing all age groups. He would spend countless hours at the soccer complex ensuring the fields were in top condition for gameplay. He would eventually go on to serve as BYSC's President and be instrumental in opening the new complex off of Dishman Road. In his later years, he remained an avid soccer fan and still attended professional games with his family.



He loved all genres of music, his favorite groups being Led Zeppelin and Pearl Jam. He had a soft spot for Zydeco and Jazz as well. He would regularly attend Jazzfest in New Orleans with Linda to enjoy live music, art, and local food. He loved live music and would take in concerts every chance he had... Logon Cafe in Beaumont being a regular favorite of his.



In recent years Thad and Linda took up an ardent interest in bike riding. They enjoyed riding together throughout the Beaumont area by themselves or with a local group based out of Bicycle Sports. They would also travel for numerous bike rides throughout the year... Some of their favorites in Austin and smaller Louisiana towns.



He will be greatly missed as a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, and just a damn good guy. He was generous, kind and a joy to know.



John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.



A visitation for Mr. Boudreaux will be from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines.



