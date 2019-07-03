Thea Andrews, 86, of Port Arthur, died Friday, June 28, 2019. She was born October 5, 1932, in Morden, United Kingdom, to Martha Jane Latham Lloyd and Charles Frederick Lloyd.
Thea owned a small business in Liberty and a faithful member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Beaumont.
Survivors include her son, Charles "Guy" Theriot; daughter, Michelle "Lisette" Hodges; step-daughters, Linda Carlson and Kathleen Krause; grandson, Nathan Ray; granddaughters, Yancey Head and her husband, Patrick and Alice Griffith and her husband, Shayne; and nine great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Charles Lloyd; husband, Lindel "Paul" Andrews; father of her children, Walter Theriot; daughter, Manon Louise Durbin; sister, Betty Parker; brother, Joseph Andrew Theriot; and grandson, Michael Durbin.
A memorial service for Mrs. Andrews will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 5, 2019, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 680 Calder Avenue, Beaumont with her innichment to follow in St. Mark's Garden Columbarium. A reception will follow in the Cloister.
Cremation arrangements were handled by Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 680 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77701.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on July 3, 2019