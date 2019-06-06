Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore Douglas Wissing. View Sign Service Information Claybar Funeral Home Inc 504 N 5Th St Orange , TX 77630 (409)-886-4445 Visitation 4:00 PM Claybar Funeral Home Inc 504 N 5Th St Orange , TX 77630 View Map Funeral service 5:00 PM Claybar Funeral Home Inc 504 N 5Th St Orange , TX 77630 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Sims Rocky Hill Cemetery Angelina County , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1940-2019 Theodore Douglas Wissing, 79, of Orange, Texas, passed away on June 3, 2019, in Houston, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Scott Story and Reverend Louis Johnson. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 4:00 p.m. and will continue after the service. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, at Sims Rocky Hill Cemetery in Angelina County with Reverend Darrell McCoy and Reverend Louis Johnson officiating. Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on April 22, 1940, he was the son of Oscar Wissing and Violet (Albro) Wissing Ferguson. He was a graduate of Little Cypress- Mauriceville High School. Doug proudly served his country in the United States Army and went on to retire as a Supervisor from Bayer after 35 years of loyal service. He was a member of the Orange Noon Optimist Club and served on the Board of Directors for Optimist Village. He also served as president of the Board of Directors for OCAA (Meals on Wheels). Doug loved to keep things tidy and was known to have the cleanest garage in Orange. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and most of all, making Darlene happy. He loved his family dearly and will be missed by all who knew him. He was especially known for his kindness and love for others. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Wissing and Violet Wissing Ferguson; brother, Buckshot Ferguson; and his step-father, Sammy Ferguson. He is survived by the love of his life, Darlene Wissing; children, Terri Morgan and Forrest Erb, of Little Cypress and Teddy Wissing and wife Dawn, of Little Cypress; step-son, Jimmy Tyler, Jr. and wife Christie; grandchildren, Lacie Morgan, Britt Wissing, Brenden Wissing, and Brock Wissing; and his sisters, Barbara Authement and husband Jackie and Julia Williams and husband Larry. Serving as pallbearers will be Forrest Erb, Teddy Wissing, Brendon Wissing, Nathan Applebach, Matt Morgan, and Ronnie Johnson. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Tyler, Jr., Britt Wissing, and Brock Wissing.

