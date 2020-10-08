Theresa Diamond Mouton, known to all as Tess, died on October 6, 2020 in Spring, Texas at the age of 91.
Tess was born May 6, 1929 in Chelsea, Maine to Alice Hinds Thompson and Charles Raymond Diamond. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Edwin Mouton, who was the love of her life and by her sister, Bette Hamlin.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Mouton, and her son, Mark Mouton, and their respective spouses Scott Shuford and Deborah Richter. Grandchildren are Joseph Shuford and his wife Kristen Jarman; Sam Shuford and his wife Sarah Hart Shuford; James Mouton and his significant other Kelly Hoffman; Zach Mouton and his wife Crystal Mouton; and Riley Mouton.
Tess will be remembered most for her love of her family. First and foremost, her marriage to Joe for fifty-three years was a grand love affair and Tess found her true calling as a mother and grandmother.
Tess grew up in Maine, attended Becker Junior College, and then met Joe in Boston. After marriage, they moved to Joe's hometown of Beaumont. As Tess moved around the country with Joe, she found volunteering rewarding and was especially fond of her time with The Barclay Farmstead in Cherry Hill, NJ.
After Tess and Joe retired to Beaumont, they enjoyed traveling and loved summer vacations at Hilton Head with children and grandchildren. Tess also enjoyed her bridge and Bolivar rummy groups and especially treasured her Sunday evening "vespers" with dear friends.
The family would like to thank Brenda Batiste, Taiwo Ogunmowo, Lisa Hamilton, and Oasis Hospice for their care and love. A private service for family will be held at Magnolia Cemetery, October 10th at 10 a.m. Broussard's Mortuary in Beaumont is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to do so can make contributions to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe, TX.
A graveside service for Mrs. Mouton will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Magnolia Cemetery, 2291 Pine Street, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.
Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Coronavirus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov
.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
.