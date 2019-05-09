Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa "Henrietta" Sachitano. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 (409)-832-1621 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 View Map Rosary 6:30 PM Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church 4445 Avenue A Beaumont , TX View Map Interment Following Services Magnolia Cemetery Beaumont , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1932 - 2019 Theresa "Henrietta" Sachitano, 87, of Beaumont, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at Serenity House Assisted Care Living, Beaumont. She was born on January 27, 1932, to Annuziata "Nancy" Mazzu and Charles Vincent Sachitano, Sr., in Beaumont. Miss Sachitano was a religious and public school educator. She taught at Port Neches-Groves for forty-five years and received the Religious Educator Diocesan Award for her fifty plus years in religious education. She enjoyed baking Italian cookies for St. Joseph Altars, genealogical research, storytelling, poetry, and writing. Miss Sachitano loved to host family Christmas and Thanksgiving gatherings, church events, and celebrations. Survivors include her twin brother, Henry Sachitano, and Patsy; brothers, Gerard "Jerry" Sachitano, and Edward "Ed" Sachitano, all of Beaumont; nieces, Margaret Sachitano Swope and her husband, Tom III, of Sour Lake; Patricia Sachitano Mouton and her husband, John, of Beaumont; Nancy Sachitano and her husband, Paul Andrews, of The Woodlands; Judi Sachitano Rawls and her husband, Bob, of Beaumont; Mary Sachitano Mansoorian and her husband, Mohammad, of The Woodlands; nephews, Fred Sachitano, Jr., and his wife, Sheila, of Beaumont; Jimmy Sachitano and his wife, Linda, of Beaumont; Joe Sachitano Jr., and his wife, Maria, of Kingwood; Stephen Sachitano, of Beaumont; Christopher Sachitano and his wife, Tammy, of Beaumont; and Jerry Sachitano, Jr.; great-nieces, Nicole Luckett, Danielle Franco, Natalie Swope, Abby Swope, Catherine Swope, Megan Sachitano, Anna Sachitano, Christine Bertrand, Cindy Weeks, and Lisa Northcutt; great-nephews, Danny Sachitano, Tony Mansoorian, Joe Sachitano III, Derek Sachitano, Brian Sachitano, Carlos Sachitano, Chapman Swope, Michael Mouton, and Jordan Sachitano. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lena Sachitano; brothers, Fred Sachitano, Sr., Roy Sachitano, Sylvester "Sil" Sachitano, Dominic "Chick" Sachitano, and Frank Sachitano; infant sister, Catherine Sachitano; brother, Charles "Junior" Sachitano, Jr.; and sister, Katherine Sachitano. A gathering of Miss Sachitano's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 4445 Avenue A, Beaumont. Her interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mrs. Roselyne Vertil and the staff at Serenity House Assisted Care Living, Professional Healthcare Hospice staff and, Ms. Lillie Perkins of Southeast Texas Healthcare. They would also like to thank Father Antony Paulose for his guidance and support during these last few weeks. Memorial contributions may be made to Assumption Religious Education, 4445 Avenue A, Beaumont, Texas 77705. Complete and updated information may be found at:

Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 9, 2019

