Thomas Alex Broussard, 57, of Beaumont, died Monday, March 18, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. A lifelong resident of Beaumont, Tom was a fifth generation Texan, fourth generation

Tom grew up one of four children in the West end of Beaumont. He attended Sallie Curtis Elementary, Marshall Middle School and Forest Park High School. A licensed Funeral Director since 1983, Tom was Co-CEO of Broussard's Mortuary where he had a very special gift of empathy and caring, which allowed him to provide comfort to so many in their most difficult times.

In school, Tom excelled at both sports and music. His sporting accolades started with baseball at West End Little League ("Blue Tops"), coached by his father, Alex. He also loved football, playing at the YMCA, Forest Park and eventually suiting up with Lamar University.

Tom had the gift of music, whether it be his playing talents or his soothing voice. His music career began with the choir at Marshall and Forest Park. After learning the guitar, he began to write songs and often performed at retirement homes, Rotary meetings and both men's and women's ACTS retreats. Tom's passion and music helped to initiate the ACTS retreats in Louisiana. The seed that Tom planted with ACTS in Louisiana is still growing today in all ACTS retreats. Tom also led the music ministry at Infant Jesus Catholic Church in Lumberton for many years.

His talents graced the community outside of church as well, singing and playing with the infamous local bluegrass group 'Tastes Like Chicken' known to perform at several local functions including the Harvest Club.

Tom's caring heart and comforting demeanor made him a natural born funeral director, a trait passed down from his father, Alex. Tom served his faith community and profession throughout his life, including the Board of Directors of Selected Independent Funeral Homes from 2007-10, and as Board President in 2010. He is a past Board Chairman of the Beaumont Chapter of the American Red Cross, Past Board President and Advisory Director of the Garth House, and Mickey Mehaffy Children's Advocacy Program. Tom served on the Boards of Beaumont Foundation; Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas, where he was past Board Chair. He also worked with the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, where he was a graduate of Leadership Beaumont, and served as Chairman of the Board, and Past Chairman of Government Affairs. He was a past Board President of Magnolia Cemetery Company, a large historic non-profit cemetery, past Advisory Board Member to the March of Dimes, Advisory Director for Elijah's Place, a program of Catholic Charities that provides care for grieving children and was a longtime Board Member and volunteer for the Young Men's Business League (YMBL).

Tom's community service awards include Small Business Person of the Year from the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and the President's Volunteer Service Award presented by the President's Council on Volunteer and Civic Participation. He was named person of the year by the Quota Club of Southeast Texas and was honored for his community involvement by being named Honorary Hurricane by the Beaumont Chapter of the American Red Cross. The Broussard family was honored by the Diocese of Beaumont with their Harvest of Hope as well as the American Cancer Society's Cattle Barons Ball. Tom took great joy in participating as a spotter in auctions because it meant raising money for the worthy causes of the community.

Tom always looked for the good in all people, wanting to make the community a better place. While involved with the Chamber of Commerce, he brought together representatives from diverse groups of Beaumont to discuss their differences and forge a positive path forward for the community.

Tom found the love of his life in Vanessa Holmes and they were married in April of 2018 at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica. It was considered by many to be the wedding of the year, giving his beloved wife her perfect day. Even though their relationship was relatively brief, the depth of their love was immeasurable. They enjoyed traveling and took advantage of every moment they had together.

Tom is survived by his wife Vanessa, his son Lee, and soon-to-be born son Thomas Jr., his mother Marie, brothers Dale (Tenna) Broussard of Ellijay, GA, David (Toni) Broussard of Spring, TX, sister Marian (Steve) West of Carrollton, TX. Nieces Katie, Brittany, Elizabeth, Bailey, and Brooklyn, nephews Dale, Christopher (Kristi), Alex, and Joshua, great-niece Brianna, great-nephews Tanner, Hunter and Christopher Jr., and his beloved dog, Jax. Tom was proceeded in death by his father Alex.

The family would like to thank the community of southeast Texas for all the love and support over the past 21 trying months. We would also like give thanks to the doctors and nurses of Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center and Dr. Yvonne Kew for their care of Tom.

A Rosary will be recited at 5:00 p.m., followed by a Christian Vigil at 6:30, Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson Street, Beaumont. Tom's burial will follow at the Broussard Family lot, at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont. A gathering is planned at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica Center following his burial.

Memorial donations in memory of Tom can be directed to the Garth House, 1895 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont TX 77701.

