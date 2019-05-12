2019 Thomas "Tommy" Alex Broussard, Jr., infant son of Vanessa Broussard and the late Thomas Alex Broussard, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Woman's Hospital in Houston, Texas. A graveside service was held at Magnolia Cemetery in Beaumont. Tommy is survived by his mother; his brother, Lee Broussard; and his grandmothers, Marie Broussard and Patricia Holmes. Tommy is preceded in death by his father and his grandfathers, Alex Broussard and M.J. "Popeye" Holmes. Memorial contributions can be made to The Beaumont Rainbow Room, 3105 Executive Boulevard, Beaumont, Texas 77705.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 12, 2019