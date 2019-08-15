Guest Book View Sign Service Information Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Forest Lawn Funeral Home Funeral service 11:30 AM Forest Lawn Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

1943 - 2019 Thomas Buel Landrum went to meet his Lord and Savior on August 13, 2019 while at Pine Arbor Nursing Center. Buel was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Landrum Sr. and Elizabeth Carter Landrum, his sisters Margarite and Jeanette, and his brothers Earl Jr. and Richard. Buel was employed by the Beaumont Fire Department where he studied with various other law enforcement agencies to become an arson investigator. Buel also studied to become a Captain and left the Fire Marshal's office to run a shift at station #7. While working at the Beaumont Fire Department, Buel married Rene' Merrill on December 29, 1972. Buel is father to Paul Landrum, Keith Landrum, and Jeffrey Landrum. He is also the stepfather to Christy Fabriguze and Stacey Fabriguze Hull. His grandchildren are Hilary Culak, Kalyn Strong, Hunter Carrell, Joseph Landrum, and Ashlynn Kelley. It was while working at the BFD, he became interested in refereeing Junior High School and High School football games. He was a referee for thirty-five years in the Beaumont area, the Victoria area, and finally the Houston area. Buel and his family moved to the Houston area where he was hired by Prudential Insurance Company to become a Special Investigator with arson and fraud being his forte. It was a job he really enjoyed and finally retired in March of 2008. Buel never met a stranger. He would stop anywhere and anytime to chit chat with someone. He said, "You can't make friends by just standing around". There was never any doubt, he was a one of a kind man who deeply loved his wife and children. We will miss him, his laughter, his jokes, and everything that made Buel, Buel. A viewing will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home from 6 to 8PM on Thursday, August 15, 2019. The funeral service will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home at 11:30AM on Friday, August 16, 2019. We Love You My Husband and our Children's Daddy.

