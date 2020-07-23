Thomas "Tommy" Eugene Lowrance, 77, of Groves, Texas passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.



Visitation for Tommy will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at Melancon's Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Melancon's Funeral Home, with Father Kevin Badeaux officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park.



Tommy was born in Port Arthur, Texas on August 10, 1942, he was the middle son of William Oxsheer Lowrance and Frances Louise Strahan Lowrance of Groves, Texas.



Tommy was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William "Bill" Lowrance.



Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Melony; and brother, James "Jimmy" Lowrance and his wife, Beverly of Nederland, Texas; nephew, Reed Lowrance and his wife, Christy; niece, Haley Lowrance Spell and her husband, Bryan; and 5 great nieces.



Tommy retired from Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor; he worked another 10 years for Southeast Texas Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse. Tommy was a very devoted and active member of Alcoholics Anonymous and on June 21, 2020 Tommy celebrated 37 years of sobriety. He was loved by many and enjoyed sharing his wisdom, strength, hope and life experiences with others. The last 37 years of his life was spent entirely helping others in recovery. Tommy was loved and respected by many and will be truly missed.



Special thanks for the loving care that was provided by two wonderful women, Vickie Winfield and Keri Hanicak and his driver for 3years, Catherine Fontenot. He made them laugh and kept them on their toes.



Due to Coronavirus-19 we request that friends and relatives practice social distancing while attending Tommy's visitation and service. All guests are required to wear a face mask before entering the funeral home.



