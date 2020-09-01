Thomas "Tommy" Henry Dearing, 69, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Houston Methodist Hospital. He was born on July 16, 1951, to Doris Ruth Tinsley Dearing and Willis Henry Dearing, in Port Arthur.
Tommy Dearing was raised in Groves, Texas and graduated from Port Neches-Groves High School in 1969. As a young man he raised cattle and baled hay on his dad's ranch, giving him a strong work ethic that was evident throughout his life. While growing up he enjoyed the beach, surfing with cousins and friends, and classic cars.
He received both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Industrial Engineering at Lamar University. It was at Lamar University where he met his wife Ramona Brunet Dearing and lifelong friends through the "Cards" and "Techsans" campus organizations. Tommy and Ramona remained active Lamar Alumni throughout their lives and he was an advisory board member on the Lamar University Industrial Engineering Board.
Tommy worked for fifteen plus years in the petrochemical refining industry as a leading fire safety and hazmat cleanup expert. For a number of years, he taught fire safety training at Lamar University, Texas A&M University, and Oklahoma State University. For the last twenty plus years, he was self-employed and supplied this same industry with leading fire-proofing technology.
Tommy was known to attend every special event in the lives of those he loved. He would always be there, showing he cared for you. He had a giving heart and would do anything to ensure the success and happiness of his loved ones. His love language was gift giving; naturally, Christmas was his favorite holiday. Tommy was known as a jovial man who loved his hobbies of fishing and acquiring classic cars and hot rods. His interest in cars was a passionate hobby and he was always willing to talk about his latest car and how he planned to restore it. However, what he loved most was spending time with family and friends and traveling the world with his wife, Mona.
Survivors include his son, Jonathan Dearing and his wife, Jessica Dearing; daughter, Andrea Elenz and her husband, Cody Elenz; sister, Debbie Nicks and her husband, Robert Nicks; niece and nephew, Bridget Neal and her husband, Jeff Neal, and Jason Nicks; great-nieces, Hailey and Addison Neal; niece and nephew, Jana Brunet and Kirk Brunet.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona Brunet Dearing and his parents, Willis Henry Dearing and Doris Ruth Tinsley Dearing.
A family funeral celebration for Mr. Dearing will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church, Winnie. His graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.
