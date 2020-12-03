Thomas Keith Kanaday left this world on November 21, 2020 at 7:21 pm in the hospice unit at Lufkin St. Jude's Memorial Hospital. His wife and family were by his side as he peacefully passed on.



Keith was born in Huntsville, Alabama on February 24, 1965. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Elaine Kanady; brother, Jerry Kanaday. He is survived by wife, Terry Kanaday; brothers, Steve Kanaday, Jeff Kanaday and wife Muriel; nephew, Joseph.



Keith and Terry met on the Kingsville Naval Base while he served his country. He had enlisted in 1983 at the age of 18. He gave 8 years of his life to military service working as a jet mechanic. During his naval career, he was stationed in Hawaii, Kingsville, TX and Virginia Beach. Keith and Terry were married in 1989 and were together for 30 1/2 years.



After his military career, he worked as a correctional officer in Beeville, TX and Woodville, TX. In his spare time, Keith loved to draw and paint on saw blades. He also had an interest in muscle cars, at one time owning a Barracuda and a Chevelle. He dreamed of, perhaps one day, owning a Roadrunner.



When they had the opportunity, Keith and Terry enjoyed traveling between Tx and Alabama to visit family. Together they attended Hillister Baptist Church and had many friends there. Keith was also a Mason for 20 years and was a member of the Magnolia Lodge #495 in Woodville.



Besides much family and friends mourning Keith's passing, he is missed by his fur babies, Molly and Dozer who spent many hours at his feet as he rested in his recliner. Keith's family finds comfort knowing that he was met by our Lord and Savior and a host of angels



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store