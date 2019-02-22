1953 - 2019 Thomas Lee Dumont Sr. 65 of Beaumont, TX passed Feb. 14, 2019. Services will be Feb. 23, 2019 at Proctor's Mortuary 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 1PM until funeral at 2PM. Interment will be 1:30PM; Feb. 25, 2019 in Houston National Cemetery. He was preceded in death by father: Charles Ramsey. Cherishing his memories are mother: Cora Moore. Children: Hanna Dumont, Jared Dumont, Hailey Dumont, Charles Dumont, Fredrick Dumont, Serena Dumont and Thomas L. Dumont Jr. 30 - Grandchildren, 7 - Great Grandchildren as well as a host of other family and friend.
Proctor's Mortuary
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX 77705
(409) 840-2022
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2019