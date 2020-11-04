Thomas Lee Melenric went home to be with the Lord after losing his battle with cancer on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 56. He was born to parents John Alden Melenric, Sr. and Margaret Ryan Melenric in San Antonio Texas. He was a devoted and loving husband and father and will be greatly missed.
He was a devout follower of Jesus, serving the Lord as a member of Well of Life Church in Katy where he was associate pastor, and leader of the men's bible study. He also loved preaching to the Mighty Men in prison under Cool Ministries.
Tom was a graduate of University of Houston in Mechanical Engineering. He was employed at Kellogg Brown & Root for 31 years. He spent his career out in the field as well as in the office where he met his wife.
Tom is survived by his wife of 25 years, Cindy, and children, Sarah, Hannah, and Rebekah Melenric; his brothers, John Jr, and Joseph and his wife Nancy and their children, and many other family and friends.
Friends are cordially invited to the visitation with the family on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. with a memorial service to follow at 10:30 A.M. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, Texas 77546 (281) 992-7200 with Pastor Stephen Wells officiating. We ask that you please wear a mask to the visitation and service.
Condolences may be sent to the Melenric family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com
.