Thomas Louis Alex "Gip", 78, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Harbor Hospice.
Funeral services will be Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church 4615 S. 4th St Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM until funeral at 11AM. Interment will be in Magnolia Memorial Gardens Cemetery 5215 16th St. Orange, TX. Thomas retired from the Air Force after more than 20 years of service. It is noteworthy that he expired on the day set aside in this county for honoring veterans. Thomas will be deeply missed by his wife, of 21 years, Brenda, who served as his primary caregiver for more than 11 years. He is also survived by his son: Larry Alex (Annette), brothers: Henry Alex, Jr. (Sarah), Robert Alex (Elma), and Roy Kent Alex (Treaster). Sisters: Norma English and Ethel Hobbs. 6- grandchildren, 10-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. [email protected]
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 21, 2019