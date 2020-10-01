Thomas Mann Colwell IV, 71 of Port Arthur, died after battling brain cancer for eight years, on September 27, 2020, at his residence surrounded by loved ones.
Tom was born on September 1, 1949, in Glens Falls, New York, to his father, Thomas Mann Colwell III and his mother, Joyce Elaine Swart Colwell. He graduated from Texas A & M in 1971 with a degree in Biomedical Science. He started his career with Penzoil in Vienna, West Virginia and later retired from Huntsman Corporation, in Port Neches.
Tom was an Eagle Scout, a member of the fire and rescue team, enjoyed traveling around the world, sailboats, training Labrador Retrievers, and scuba diving. He used his diving skills when he was a reserve deputy with the Houston Sheriff's Department.
Tom is survived by his son, Thomas Colwell V (Angela Erway); daughter, Sarah Colwell Larson (Brian); sister, Janice (Colwell) Whitehead; brother, Stephen Colwell (Carolyn); Joyce Castro (and family); four nephews; one niece; and multiple great nieces and great nephews.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents and cousin, Doug Swart, of Hadley, New York.
A gathering of Tom's family and friends will begin at 2:00 p.m., with his funeral service at 4:00 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His committal will be held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scouts Troop 51, 1826 Nall Street, Port Neches, Texas 77651; or to Heart of Texas Hospice, 2688 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77701.
