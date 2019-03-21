Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Martin "Tom" Nelson. View Sign

1946-2019 Tom Nelson, 72, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents M.B. and Dot Nelson. He is survived by his wife, Lupita Nelson of Georgetown, Texas. His brother Ray Lynn Nelson and his wife Kristy, sister Janie Riley and husband Mike and sister Brenda Lopez and husband Tommy. Tom is also survived by his three sons. Thomas Nelson and his wife Cheryl, Mark Nelson and his wife Melinda, and Chris Nelson and his wife Shannon, eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family invites you to celebrate his life at a memorial service on Saturday April 6, 2019 from 1-4pm upstairs at Brentwood Country Club on Major Drive in Beaumont.

