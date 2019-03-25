Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas O. "Tom" Bailey. View Sign

1941 - 2019 Thomas O. "Tom" Bailey, 78, of Beaumont, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 8, 1941, in Port Arthur, to Ethel Margaret Adams and Owen David Bailey. Tom worked for Merrill Lynch from 1961-1971, and in 1969 he started his own business, Tom O. Bailey, Inc. Homebuilder until 2015. He is survived by his wife, Gaynell F. Bailey; daughter, Terri Bailey Moreno and her husband, Michael; and son, Timothy Owen Bailey, all of Beaumont; brothers, Michael L. Bailey of Pasadena and Jerry R. Bailey, Sr. of Claremore, Oklahoma; sister, Debbie Havens of Santa Fe, Texas; grandchildren, Kaitlin Kemmerly of Nashville, Tennessee, Chance Owen Bailey and Matthew Thomas Bailey, both of Colmesneil, and Chloe Ford of San Antonio. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to his caregivers, Janet Decuir, Danell Hughes, and Violet Escobar, for the loving care they gave to Tom. A gathering of Mr. Bailey's family and friends will be from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson Street, Beaumont, with his interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson Street, Beaumont, Texas 77701. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com Funeral Home Broussard's Mortuary

