Guest Book View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 (409)-832-1621 Rosary 5:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica 700 Jefferson Street Beaumont , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas William Oszczakiewicz gracefully exited this world on December 17, 2019, in Beaumont, TX at 92 years young. He was born in Northampton, PA from the union of Julia Jastrab Oszczakiewicz and Michal Karol Oszczakiewicz.

He was the youngest of six children and a first generation American. Upon graduating from Northampton High School in 1944, he enlisted in the maritime service. He attended officer school in New York where he specialized in electronics and telegraphy. For essentially the next decade he would serve this country honorably. The world was now his home and he saw a good portion of it. Through his "one of a kind" storytelling, his family has shared in his many amazing adventures!

On a refueling stop in Southeast Texas he met his future wife, Annabel Dickerson Van Schoubroek, who had recently moved to Beaumont. They corresponded by mail for the next two years and ultimately, she accepted his proposal of marriage, establishing their family in 1951. Retiring from the maritime service in 1953, he opened a television repair service in Port Neches. After a few years he began a career in the petrochemical industry and enrolled at Lamar Tech, while attending to his young and growing family. He earned a degree in electrical engineering and became a professional engineer. He founded Omega Engineering and was very active in instrumentation and computer programming. Some of his programs are still used by the industry. He taught part time at Lamar University and was an invited guest speaker on multiple occasions. He was involved in several engineering societies and was an inspiring educator to many a young person, including his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Annabel and Thomas were founding members of St. Pius X Catholic Church and had five children together. He was a gifted musician who served in the choir for most of his adult life. He was a renaissance man with many interests, an insatiable curiosity, and engaging personality. The song has ended but the melody will linger for a good while.

He is survived by his five children, sons, Dr. Michael Oszczakiewicz and his wife, Rhonda, and Karl Oszczakiewicz, all of Beaumont; daughters, Julie Cokinos; Suzanne Grable and her husband, Richard; and Mary Lee and her husband, Bryan, all of Beaumont; grandchildren, Christina Townsend and her husband, Wayne; Kari Cardenas and her husband, Israel; Jennifer Frazier and her husband, Ryan; Jason Oszczakiewicz and Anna Fougerousse; Sarah Neiley and her husband, Richard; Stacie Oszczakiewicz and Colleen Bauer; Nathalie Breland and her husband, Jason; Nicholas Oszczakiewicz and his wife, Alyce; Thomas Cokinos and his wife; Phoebe; Michelle Oszczakiewicz; Emily Lee; and Gabriella Oszczakiewicz; and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Townsend, Annabel Cardenas, Ricardo Cardenas, Elliana Oszczakiewicz, Isabella Mandujano, Jasper Frazier, Jacinth Frazier, Evelyn Breland, Jett Oszczakiewicz, and Anna West Neiley.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Annabel; his brothers, Walter, Stanley, Joseph and Mathew; sister, Helen Nowik; and granddaughter, Grace Annabel Lee.

Pallbearers, Jason Oszczakiewicz, Nicholas Oszczakiewicz, Thomas Cokinos, Israel Cardenas, Wayne Townsend, Allen Andress, Chris Meaux, and Charles Lawrence.

Honorary Pallbearers, Dr. Stephen LaMendola, Dr. Terry Myrick, Bobby McWilliams, Ron Petit, Dwayne Van Schoubroek, Richard Warden, David Kerr, and Ricardo Cardenas.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lamar University - Beaumont, Engineering Department, 4400 South MLK Jr. Parkway, Beaumont, Texas 77702.

A Rosary for Mr. Oszczakiewicz will be recited at 5:00 p.m., with a gathering of family and friends to follow, Friday, December 20, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson Street, Beaumont. His interment, with military honors, will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont, followed by a reception at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica Center.

Complete and updated information may be found at:



Thomas William Oszczakiewicz gracefully exited this world on December 17, 2019, in Beaumont, TX at 92 years young. He was born in Northampton, PA from the union of Julia Jastrab Oszczakiewicz and Michal Karol Oszczakiewicz.He was the youngest of six children and a first generation American. Upon graduating from Northampton High School in 1944, he enlisted in the maritime service. He attended officer school in New York where he specialized in electronics and telegraphy. For essentially the next decade he would serve this country honorably. The world was now his home and he saw a good portion of it. Through his "one of a kind" storytelling, his family has shared in his many amazing adventures!On a refueling stop in Southeast Texas he met his future wife, Annabel Dickerson Van Schoubroek, who had recently moved to Beaumont. They corresponded by mail for the next two years and ultimately, she accepted his proposal of marriage, establishing their family in 1951. Retiring from the maritime service in 1953, he opened a television repair service in Port Neches. After a few years he began a career in the petrochemical industry and enrolled at Lamar Tech, while attending to his young and growing family. He earned a degree in electrical engineering and became a professional engineer. He founded Omega Engineering and was very active in instrumentation and computer programming. Some of his programs are still used by the industry. He taught part time at Lamar University and was an invited guest speaker on multiple occasions. He was involved in several engineering societies and was an inspiring educator to many a young person, including his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.Annabel and Thomas were founding members of St. Pius X Catholic Church and had five children together. He was a gifted musician who served in the choir for most of his adult life. He was a renaissance man with many interests, an insatiable curiosity, and engaging personality. The song has ended but the melody will linger for a good while.He is survived by his five children, sons, Dr. Michael Oszczakiewicz and his wife, Rhonda, and Karl Oszczakiewicz, all of Beaumont; daughters, Julie Cokinos; Suzanne Grable and her husband, Richard; and Mary Lee and her husband, Bryan, all of Beaumont; grandchildren, Christina Townsend and her husband, Wayne; Kari Cardenas and her husband, Israel; Jennifer Frazier and her husband, Ryan; Jason Oszczakiewicz and Anna Fougerousse; Sarah Neiley and her husband, Richard; Stacie Oszczakiewicz and Colleen Bauer; Nathalie Breland and her husband, Jason; Nicholas Oszczakiewicz and his wife, Alyce; Thomas Cokinos and his wife; Phoebe; Michelle Oszczakiewicz; Emily Lee; and Gabriella Oszczakiewicz; and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Townsend, Annabel Cardenas, Ricardo Cardenas, Elliana Oszczakiewicz, Isabella Mandujano, Jasper Frazier, Jacinth Frazier, Evelyn Breland, Jett Oszczakiewicz, and Anna West Neiley.He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Annabel; his brothers, Walter, Stanley, Joseph and Mathew; sister, Helen Nowik; and granddaughter, Grace Annabel Lee.Pallbearers, Jason Oszczakiewicz, Nicholas Oszczakiewicz, Thomas Cokinos, Israel Cardenas, Wayne Townsend, Allen Andress, Chris Meaux, and Charles Lawrence.Honorary Pallbearers, Dr. Stephen LaMendola, Dr. Terry Myrick, Bobby McWilliams, Ron Petit, Dwayne Van Schoubroek, Richard Warden, David Kerr, and Ricardo Cardenas.Memorial contributions may be made to Lamar University - Beaumont, Engineering Department, 4400 South MLK Jr. Parkway, Beaumont, Texas 77702.A Rosary for Mr. Oszczakiewicz will be recited at 5:00 p.m., with a gathering of family and friends to follow, Friday, December 20, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson Street, Beaumont. His interment, with military honors, will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont, followed by a reception at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica Center.Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close