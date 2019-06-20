Thora C. Andrews 1946 - 2019 Thora C. Andrews, 73, of Beaumont, Tx departed this life Saturday, June 15,2019. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church at 1:00 P.M. with entombment to follow at Magnolia Mausoleum under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M at the church. Thora's love and memories will remain in the hearts of her husband Robert Andrews, Sr.; daughters, Raquel Andrews, Tonia Andrews, and Roberta Williams (Shawn); sons, Robert Andrews, Jr., (Courtney) and Timothy Andrews (Corlis); sisters, Ira Haynes, Ruby Best-Lewis, and Carol Best- Aaron; brother, Earl Best; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 20, 2019