Service Information
Broussard's Mortuary
505 N 12Th St
Nederland , TX 77627
(409)-722-3456
Memorial Gathering
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
2711 Helena Avenue
Nederland , TX
Funeral service
2:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
2711 Helena Avenue, Nederland , TX

1935-2019 Evelyn Tiemann Ludwig, 84, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, was called to glory on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, while under hospice care at her home in Nederland. She was born on May 20, 1935, in Brenham, Texas, to Mathilda Kettler Tiemann and Fritz William Tiemann. Evelyn was the youngest of six children. She graduated from Brenham High School in 1954. In 1956, she graduated Blinn College in Brenham with an Associate of Arts degree in Business. That same year, Evelyn married the love of her life, John Ludwig, and they were blessed with four children. They were married for fifty years before John's death in 2007. Evelyn loved family, especially spending time with her grandkids. "Grammy", as they called her, traveled to many of their games and activities. She was so proud of every one of them. Genealogy was Evelyn's passion. She traveled to Germany with John and other family members to visit relatives and ancestral sites and to take lots of photos! She spent timeless hours organizing heritage books of her and John's ancestors as keepsakes for her kids, grandkids, and for all family members alike. She also loved antiques and family heirlooms, as was evident to anyone who visited her home. She took great pride in her heritage and loved to tell stories of where the antiquities originated from. She is survived by her son, Kenton Ludwig and his wife, Susan, of Silsbee; daughter, Lisa Richard and her husband, Art, of Nederland; daughter-in-law, Sandra Ludwig, of Bridge City; grandsons, John Ludwig II, of Silsbee; Ryan Ludwig, of South Carolina; Trey Richard, of Nederland and his fiance, Hannah Hoenshell, of Baytown; and Adam Richard, of Nederland; sister, Elene Glenz, of Brenham; and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Mathilda and Fritz Tiemann; husband, John Ludwig; and sons, Dennis and Mark Ludwig. A gathering of Mrs. Ludwig's family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with her funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2711 Helena Avenue, Nederland. Her interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches, under the direction of Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2711 Helena Avenue, Nederland, Texas 77627. Complete and updated information may be found at:

