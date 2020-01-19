Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tim Cervantes. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Send Flowers Obituary

1991-2020 Tim Cervantes, 28, of Houston, formerly of Lumberton, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born on December 5, 1991, in Beaumont, to Vicki Sue Cook and Tony Joe Cervantes. Tim graduated from Lumberton High School where he fostered many lifelong friendships. He then continued his education at LIT in Beaumont Texas acquiring a degree in Process Operator. He used this degree to gain employment at Energy Transfer as a Pipeline Board Operator in Houston, a job that he loved. There was not a bigger LSU Tiger football fan (Geaux Tigers!) and Astros fan out there. He couldn't have had a bigger moment in his life than being present at the game when the Tigers won the National Championship Monday, January 13th. Tim lived life out loud with his infectious smile that never left his face. He left a mark on everyone's heart. His friends and family never had to question his love as he spoke and showed it daily and wore his heart on his sleeve. Survivors include his mother, Vicki Cook and her husband, Jim, of Beaumont; father, Tony Cervantes and his wife, Diane, of Silsbee; sister, Chelsea Marshall of Austin; stepsiblings, Dezrae and Cody Crawford of Silsbee; Lucas and Shea Loe of LaMarque; Gabe and Sierra Cook of Beaumont; William and Heather Cook of California; and Conner Cook of Oklahoma; grandparents, Helen Stanley of Sour Lake; Tony Cervantes of Bossier City, Louisiana; Jim and Dulce Cain of Houston; Charlotte Toth of Beaumont, step grandparents, Andrea Piepenhagen of Beaumont; and Jed and Sandy Sprague of Florida; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by Grandfathers; "PawPaw" Stanley and John Piepenhagen. A gathering of Tim's family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., with his funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 20, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A family committal will be held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont.

