1/
Timmy Lee Snider
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
I've Gone Fishin'

I've finished life's chores assigned to me, so put me on a boat headed out to sea. Please send along my fishing pole for I've been invited to the fishin' hole. Where every day is a day to fish, to fill your heart with every wish. Don't worry, or feel sad for me, I'm fishin' with the Master of the sea. We will miss each other for awhile, but you will come and bring your smile. That won't be long you will see, till we're together you and me. To all of those that think of me, be happy as I go out to sea. If others wonder why I'm missin' just tell 'em I've gone fishin'

-Delmar Pepper

Timmy Lee Snider, 60, of Beaumont, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Christus Hospital - St. Elizabeth, Beaumont. He was born on February 12, 1960 to Ruby Lou Rutledge Snider and Shirley Lee Snider, in Beaumont. Timmy loved to fish.

Survivors include his sisters, Shyrl Stevens and her husband, Tommy, of Hull and Becky Wiser and her husband, Buddy, of Beaumont; several nieces and nephews; and his fishing buddy, Kevin.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Shirley and Rudy Snider and brother, Charles Ray Snider.

Cremation arrangements were through Broussard's Crematorium under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
(409) 866-3838
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved