I've Gone Fishin'



I've finished life's chores assigned to me, so put me on a boat headed out to sea. Please send along my fishing pole for I've been invited to the fishin' hole. Where every day is a day to fish, to fill your heart with every wish. Don't worry, or feel sad for me, I'm fishin' with the Master of the sea. We will miss each other for awhile, but you will come and bring your smile. That won't be long you will see, till we're together you and me. To all of those that think of me, be happy as I go out to sea. If others wonder why I'm missin' just tell 'em I've gone fishin'



-Delmar Pepper



Timmy Lee Snider, 60, of Beaumont, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Christus Hospital - St. Elizabeth, Beaumont. He was born on February 12, 1960 to Ruby Lou Rutledge Snider and Shirley Lee Snider, in Beaumont. Timmy loved to fish.



Survivors include his sisters, Shyrl Stevens and her husband, Tommy, of Hull and Becky Wiser and her husband, Buddy, of Beaumont; several nieces and nephews; and his fishing buddy, Kevin.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Shirley and Rudy Snider and brother, Charles Ray Snider.



Cremation arrangements were through Broussard's Crematorium under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.



