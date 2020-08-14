Or Copy this URL to Share

Timothy McWashington,Jr 78 born August 19,1941 in Montgomery,TX passed away on August 4, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Visitation, Friday 3-7 @ Mt Sinal Baptist Church,611 Community Dr., Montgomery,TX. Graveside services will be held @ 11:00am @ Haynes Chapel Cemetery off of Madeley Ranch Rd, Montgomery,TX. Rev Gerald McWashington,eulogist. The family is asking that you please wear your mask for visitation and services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store