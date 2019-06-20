1966 - 2019 Timothy J. Vallier 52 of Beaumont, TX; passed June 10, 2019. Services will be June 22, 2019 at Proctor's Mortuary 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 1PM until Funeral at 2PM. Cherishing his memories are his daughter: Ashley Vallier, mother: Mary Vallier, Father: Horace Chester. Grandchild: Jewel Vallier. Siblings: Marlana Vallier and Michael Vallier. Aunts: Patricia Johnson, Barbara Murphy, Ann Gail Rubin (Dan), Phillip Joseph Vallier (Ernestine), Robert James Vallier and Lawrence Vallier. As well as a host of Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 20, 2019