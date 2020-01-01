Todd was born October 28th, 1970 in Houston, Texas. He passed away December 26th, 2019 in Pearland, Texas at the age of 49.
Todd always lived life to the fullest, filling the lives of every person he came into contact with, with light and laughter. He had a beautiful and generous soul with an extraordinary sense of humor. He shared a deep passion for sports, especially football and baseball, with his family and closest friends.
He is survived by wife, Veronica Jones; children, Slade, Briauna and Vaden Jones; mother, Jeannie Jones; sister, Timi Jones Forrest and her husband, Jerad Forrest; niece, Reagan Forrest; and nephew, Roman Forrest. He was preceded in death by his father, J.R. Jones Jr.
A memorial service to celebrate Todd's life will be held on Sunday, January 12th, 2020 at 2 pm at First United Methodist Church, 1320 Main St. Houston, Texas 77002.
For more information please visit www.asacredchoice.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 1, 2020