Tom Coyle Clark, of Columbia South Carolina, passed away on September 26, 2020 at the age of 91. Born in Beaumont, TX in 1929, he was the youngest child of Dr. Frank Clark and Katherine Hooper Clark. In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his sister Agnes Julia Clark; brothers Franklin, Martin, and Jim Clark; and special friend Betty Jo Tucker. He is survived by nieces Jean Clark Gechter of Weatherford, TX; Colleen Clark of Tampa, FL, Gwen Clark Skelley of Nashville, TN; Kathy Clark of Pendleton, SC; and Julia Clark Burr of Black Mountain, NC; nephews John Clark of Columbia, SC and Marion Clark of Greensboro, GA; and loving friend Mary Lou Abbitt of Bedford, TX.
Tom graduated from Beaumont HS, where he starred in basketball and tennis. He attended Kilgore JC and Southwestern University on athletic scholarships, before graduating from the University of Portland. He loved tennis and played until age 85.
For most of his adult life, Tom lived in the Portland, Oregon area, where he was an insurance executive, property manager, and investor. Tom founded a non-profit organization, People Helping People, to assist folks transitioning from substance abuse, mental health problems, and other difficulties. He operated halfway homes in Portland and in Beaumont.
After retirement, Tom returned to Texas, living in the Beaumont and Dallas-Fort Worth areas, before eventually moving to South Carolina to be near relatives. In 2017, he published "Pass It On; Sharing Life's Lessons."
Interment of ashes will be December 1 at 11 a.m. in the Clark family burial plot at Magnolia Cemetery in Beaumont. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are encouraged to consider the Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina (PCSC) Foundation, 2817 Ashland Road, Columbia, SC 29210, or a charity of your choice
.