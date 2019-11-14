Tommy Lee Harrison, 70 of Beaumont, TX passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Baptist Hospital. He was a retired educator with Beaumont Independent School District. Precious memories are left to his mother, Vernetta Harrison and a host of family and friends. On Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church located at 3755 Fannett Rd. in Beaumont, there will be visitation at 9 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. and his final disposition will be private. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 14, 2019