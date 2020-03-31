Mrs. Tonya Franklin was born August 15, 1968 in Danville, Illinois, the daughter of Jerry and Viloa Franklin and died
March 27, 2020 in Lufkin, TX. Mrs. Franklin was a loving Wife, mother and friend.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Propst of Jasper, TX., daughter, Brook Perry of Hoopeston, Ill., sister, Terresa Ward of Nashville, TN. and niece Nikki Hill of Nashville, TN.
Cremation under the direction of Colonial Mortuary, Lufkin, TX.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 31, 2020