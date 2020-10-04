Tracy Giles-Kubeczka, 51, of Montgomery, Texas peacefully was taken through heaven's gates with her family at her side on October 1, 2020.
Tracy was born to Billy Jean Giles and Ethel Rae Giles on May 18, 1969. Upon becoming an adult, she worked at her family's company and then worked for Thomas Moore Feed where her wide skill set was utilized in many roles. Her hard work and determination paid off during her career.
She was married to Michael Kubeczka of Plantersville in 2006. Tracy was born and raised in Montgomery, Texas and continued to live there until her passing. She is survived by her husband, Mike, four living children: Tory, Cassandra, Holly and Heather. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, (Savannah, Katherine, Kylie, Kyiana, Gabrielle, Michael, Maddox, Kymbree, Lexie, Kaylani, Kamaya), who love her dearly. She is preceded in death by her sons: Joshua and William, both of her parents, multiple siblings and her grandmother.
Tracy was a great friend, loving wife and mother. She worked hard during her life raising 5 children alone until being married. She loved spending time on her farm and with her family. She is best described as fun loving and a little bit crazy. You were always guaranteed a laugh while around her. You could always find her buying more animals, listening to the Lord's word or working aside her husband on a job. She would bend over backwards to help those she loved.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held to honor Tracey. If you would like to send flowers, they may be delivered to Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Montgomery, Texas on Monday, October 5th, 2020. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.shmfh.com
.