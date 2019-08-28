1980 - 2019 Travis B. Darby, 39 of a former resident of Beaumont, Texas passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Beaumont along with his beloved dog Charlie. There will be a visitation at 1 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel, 624 Irma St. in Beaumont, TX. He is survived by his parents, Dale and Beth Darby and Cheryl Darby; daughter, Abbey Darby; and his brother, Jason Darby. Also a host of other family and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 28, 2019