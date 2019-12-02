Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trent Michael Fontenot. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 505 N 12Th St Nederland , TX 77627 (409)-722-3456 Send Flowers Obituary

1966-2019 Trent Michael Fontenot, 53, of Groves, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was born January 5, 1966, in Summit, New Jersey, to Michele Rita Sussko Fontenot and Noson Earl Fontenot, Sr. Trent was employed for twenty-one years at Jefferson County Courthouse. He was known for having a wonderful sense of humor. He was also a collector of many things. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, auto racing, and attending car and gun shows. He adored his dogs Heidi Ho, Franklin B, Suzy Q, and Ruby. Most of all, he loved his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Darlene Fontenot, of Groves; daughters, Jessica Lynne Marrs and her husband, John, of Port Neches and Hannah Marie Fontenot, of Groves; grandchildren, Gavin Bodin; Rylee Price-Ray; Ayden Marrs; and Lakelynne Marrs; brother, Noson E. Fontenot, II. And his wife, Terrie, of Lake Jackson; sisters, Katherine Forse and her husband, John T., of Silsbee and Kelly Bright and her husband, Brian, of Bridge City; half-sister, Cindy Kleypas, of Florida; half-brother, Coco Fontenot and his wife, Deborah, of Bridge City; and nieces and nephews, Taylor Bright; Kaitlyn Sampson; and Andrew and Peter Fontenot. He is preceded in death by his parents, Michele and Noson Fontenot; sister, Donna Marie Fontenot; and grandparents, Michael and Rita Sussko and Voorhies and Beatrice Fontenot. Cremation arrangements were handled under the direction of Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 10900-B Stonelake Boulevard, Suite 320, Austin, Texas 78759 or the American Diabetes Association, 2400 Augusta Drive, Suite 175, Houston, Texas 77057. Complete and updated information may be found at:

