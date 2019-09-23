Troy Gladney Reynolds, 95, of Port Neches, Texas passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at his home.
He was born on May 24, 1924 in Casper, Wyoming to Edward MacLaren Reynolds, III and Opal Dean Porter Reynolds.
Troy proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corps as a fighter pilot and flight instructor during World War II.
Following his military service, Troy earned his Civil Engineering degree from Oklahoma A&M. He spent his entire professional career with The Texas Company (Texaco) and retired after 36 years of service as Assistant Area Manager over all refining and chemical assets in the Southeast Texas region.
Troy had lived in this area for 43 years and was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Port Neches and the Hughen School of Port Arthur where he served on the board of directors and was chairman of the building committee for the construction of the Bob Hope School.
Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, September 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the funeral home.
A military graveside service will be held in Centerville Cemetery in Lawrence County, Illinois.
Troy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ruth Reynolds of Port Neches, daughter, Deborah Foster and husband Bill of Tulsa, OK, two sons, Stephen Logan Reynolds of Tulsa, OK and Troy Edward Reynolds and wife Deanna of Missouri City, TX, three grandchildren, Courtney Renee Reynolds, Carly Marie Rivers and husband Zach and Mason Wayne Reynolds and one great grandchild, Logan Rivers.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 23, 2019