TROY PITRE (1962 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TROY PITRE.
Service Information
Pace-Stancil - Dayton
1304 N. Cleveland St.
Dayton, TX
77535
(936)-258-5300
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pace-Stancil - Dayton
1304 N. Cleveland St.
Dayton, TX 77535
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Pace-Stancil - Dayton
1304 N. Cleveland St.
Dayton, TX 77535
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

1962 - 2019 Troy Joseph Pitre, 57 of Hull passed away April 24, 2019 in Kingwood. Troy was born April 3, 1962 in Orange, Texas to parents, Joseph Pitre, Jr. and Sandra Jean Peveto Pitre. Service for Troy will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton Interment will follow at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation willl be 4 p.m. til 8 p.m., Sunday at Pace-Stancil. Troy grew up in Orange where he attended West Orange Stark High School. He leaves behind, parents, Sandra and Joseph Pitre, Jr.; sister, Lisa Pitre; brother, Ryan Pitre and wife Julie; wife, Diane Pitre and children, Tyson Pitre; Carrie Pitre Ingalls, Jeremy Blanchard, Jennifer Neikirk, Alisha Perry, and Alvin Linn; grandchildren that he loved so much, niece and nephew, Dalton and Kendall Pitre, numerous other relatives.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.