1962 - 2019 Troy Joseph Pitre, 57 of Hull passed away April 24, 2019 in Kingwood. Troy was born April 3, 1962 in Orange, Texas to parents, Joseph Pitre, Jr. and Sandra Jean Peveto Pitre. Service for Troy will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton Interment will follow at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation willl be 4 p.m. til 8 p.m., Sunday at Pace-Stancil. Troy grew up in Orange where he attended West Orange Stark High School. He leaves behind, parents, Sandra and Joseph Pitre, Jr.; sister, Lisa Pitre; brother, Ryan Pitre and wife Julie; wife, Diane Pitre and children, Tyson Pitre; Carrie Pitre Ingalls, Jeremy Blanchard, Jennifer Neikirk, Alisha Perry, and Alvin Linn; grandchildren that he loved so much, niece and nephew, Dalton and Kendall Pitre, numerous other relatives.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2019