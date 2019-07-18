Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tuyen Dang. View Sign Service Information Cook-Walden Funeral Home 6100 North Lamar Austin , TX 78752 (512)-454-5611 Service 1:00 PM Cook-Walden Funeral Home 6100 North Lamar Austin , TX 78752 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1952 - 2019 Tuyen Thi Dang, 67, of Port Arthur, TX passed away on July 10, 2019 at her children's home in Austin Texas. She was born in Binh Dinh, Vietnam on October 7, 1952 and later made her home in the Golden Triangle. She spent her life nurturing all that she loved - her family, community, and her backyard orchard. She loved to travel the world, dance and enjoyed a good Huong Lan song. She is most beloved for her intrepid spirit, generosity and kindness. With an entrepreneurial spirit, she built a successful real estate business. However, she taught her children that money and ambition have no worth if you have no family to share it with. These lessons have been taken to heart. She is survived by her children Linda Phan, Lisa Phan, and Lewis Phan; her son-in-laws Aaron Blanchet and Caleb Fenton; and two granddaughters Harper Blanchet and Grace Blanchet. Buddhist Ceremony of Passing will be held on Wednesday, July 17th, at 1:00pm at Cook-Walden Funeral Home at 6100 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78752 with final internment at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery.

