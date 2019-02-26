Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Twila Gillespie. View Sign

1933 - 2019 Twila Jean Van Dorn Gillespie, 86, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at her home. She was born January 30, 1933 in Port Arthur, Texas to Richard Van Dorn and Ruby Taylor Van Dorn. Twila was a lifelong resident and member of Word of Life Church in Groves for 38 years. She was the Director and Financial Manager for Gillespie's Engine Service for 56 years. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves with Reverend David Logan officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. A visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Twila was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Ruby Van Horn, husband, Eugene Houston Gillespie, daughter, Gina Shay Lynch and son, Kim Eugene Gillespie. She is survived by her granddaughter, Margeaux Galaviz and husband Stephan of Nederland, great granddaughter, Seven Rogue Galaviz, daughter-in-law, Janella Hendrick and husband Doug of Port Neches, sister, Anita Gagnier and husband Thomas of Jacksonville, FL., brother, Dale Van Dorn and wife Connie of Lumberton, TX., and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Twila's caregivers, Sabina Perez and George Seger. Friends wishing to make memorial contributions may send them to: Word of Life Church, 6740 25th Street, Groves, TX. 77619.

1933 - 2019 Twila Jean Van Dorn Gillespie, 86, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at her home. She was born January 30, 1933 in Port Arthur, Texas to Richard Van Dorn and Ruby Taylor Van Dorn. Twila was a lifelong resident and member of Word of Life Church in Groves for 38 years. She was the Director and Financial Manager for Gillespie's Engine Service for 56 years. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves with Reverend David Logan officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. A visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Twila was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Ruby Van Horn, husband, Eugene Houston Gillespie, daughter, Gina Shay Lynch and son, Kim Eugene Gillespie. She is survived by her granddaughter, Margeaux Galaviz and husband Stephan of Nederland, great granddaughter, Seven Rogue Galaviz, daughter-in-law, Janella Hendrick and husband Doug of Port Neches, sister, Anita Gagnier and husband Thomas of Jacksonville, FL., brother, Dale Van Dorn and wife Connie of Lumberton, TX., and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Twila's caregivers, Sabina Perez and George Seger. Friends wishing to make memorial contributions may send them to: Word of Life Church, 6740 25th Street, Groves, TX. 77619. Funeral Home Levingston Funeral Home

5601 39Th St

Groves , TX 77619

(409) 962-4455 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close