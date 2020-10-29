1/1
Vance B. Riley Jr.
1931 - 2020
Vance Riley was born February 1, 1931 in Whistler, Alabama to Vance and Vivian Riley. He died October 9, 2020 at home with his wife Gracie.

Vance is survived by his children, Scott and Lynn Riley, Pam and Scott Frahne, Phyllis Bishop, and Linda and Buzz Grant; grandchildren, Jennifer and Richard Riley, Reece and Rachel Frahne, Eric and Paige Bishop, and Emily Grant, Claire and Cory Peters; and great grandson, Ryan Tanner Riley. Vance is also survived by his brother and wife, James and Barbara Riley and their children Stacey Riley-Rodriguez and James Franklin Riley.

Vance graduated from Beaumont High in 1948 and from Texas A&M in 1952. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as an officer in the Air Force where he served as a pilot. He continued his military service in the AF reserves before finishing his flying career as a captain with Eastern Airlines in 1989.

Following retirement, Vance reconnected with the Fightin' Texas Aggies. He joined the 12th Man Foundation, became an endowed donor, an Eppright Distinguished Donor, had season tickets to most sports, and spent many happy hours watching the Aggies BTHO whomever they played.

Services are pending; please send memorials to the charity of your choice.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
