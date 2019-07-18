1929 - 2019 Velma Dorothy Ball, 90, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life Saturday, July 13, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Starlight Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. with interment to follow at Live Oak Memorial Park under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the church. Velma's love and memories will remain in the hearts of her sons, Russell Ball, Sr. (Dianne) and David Ball, Jr.; daughters, Dianna Ball-Brown (Roger) and Tatia Thomas; brothers, Melvin Jackson (Hattie) and August Jackson, Sr. (Ella Lou); seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 18, 2019