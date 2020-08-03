Velma Lee Johnson passed away on July 30, 2020 at Community Retirement Home in Port Arthur, Texas. She was born in Abbeville, Louisiana in 1932 to Therzille and Harrison Lee. She has been resided in Nederland Texas for the last seventy years.
Velma was a member of First Baptist Church in Nederland, Texas. She was also a forty-five-year member of the Order of Eastern Star. Many local residents came to know Velma through her various jobs as a cashier at Discount Foods and Dollar General and as a Teller at Nederland State Bank. She was a wonderful mom and grandmother in every way possible. She never forgot to send a card on any important milestone, especially birthdays, with her special chocolate cake. Velma was always ready to cook everyone's favorite meal during the holiday seasons, and she never let the candy jar or coffee pot get empty in case anyone came to visit.
Velma was a wonderful caretaker to her husband, Bill, during his final years of illness. She maintained a never-ending love for her family, and if Velma was your friend, you enjoyed a friend for life. She will be missed by everyone who knew her, and we take comfort in knowing she has now rejoined all her family and friends who have gone before her.
Velma is survived by her two sons, Jimmy Guinn and his wife, Karen and Keith Guinn and his wife, Traci, granddaughters, Rachel Dickson and her husband, David and Sara Longwell and her husband, Kyle; great-grandson, Henry Longwell; a special cousin, Margie Lee; and numerous extended family members that she prayed for and loved like her own children.
Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Johnson; parents Therzille and Harrison Lee, and each of her older siblings, Thomas Lee, Mark Lee, Sydney Lee, Jack Lee, Kenneth Lee, Alton Lee, Annie Lee, Harry Lee, Melba Brown, Ruby Gray, Milton Lee, and Florence Doiron.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Paula Tallant and all of the staff at the Community Retirement Home for the love and special care Velma received from them during her stay.
A gathering of Mrs. Johnson's family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with her funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. Her interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Retirement Home, 3141 Procter Street, Port Arthur, TX 77642.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
