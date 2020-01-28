Vernon Coody entered his Heavenly Home on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Beaumont, TX. He was born in Shannon, Texas on October 15, 1919. After his marriage to his wife Aline they resided in Port Arthur until 2015.
He worked as a chemist in the laboratory at Neches Butane (now Texas Petrochemical) until his retirement.
A gathering of friends and family will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church North Campus in Lumberton, where he was a member. Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Baptist Church with burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves, TX.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Calvary Baptist Building 3 Fund, 395 Fletcher Rd., Lumberton, TX 77657.
For the complete obituary and to sign the "Guest Book" you may go to the website at www.grammier-oberle.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 28, 2020