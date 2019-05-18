1941 - 2019 Vernon "Coach" Guidry, 78, of Beaumont, TX departed this life Sunday, May 12, 2019. Funeral service will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at West Tabernacle Baptist Church with interment to follow at Live Oak Memorial Park under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M at the church. Vernon's love and memories will remain in the hearts of his wife Sally Ann Guidry; son, Randall Guidry (Esther); daughter, Vicki Guidry; sisters, Brenda Samuel (Willie), Darlene Wingate (Edward), and Karen Vallier; 5 Grandchildren; 1 Great Grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 18, 2019